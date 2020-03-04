Toledo's Christopoulos Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Christopoulos went 5-1-1 in seven appearances during February with a 1.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less and on five occasions and made at least 29 saves six times, including two appearances where he made 41 or more saves. Christopoulos was named ECHLâGoaltender of theâWeek for the week ending Feb. 23 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .977 in two appearances.

A native of Raleigh, NorthâCarolina, Christopoulos is 21-3-3 in 27 appearances with the Walleye and South Carolina this season, and leads the league with a .931 save percentage while ranking fifth with a 2.29 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runners Up: Samuel Asselin, Atlanta (15 gp, 8g, 8a, 16 pts.) and Hunter Garlent,âFlorida (12 gp, 7g, 12a, 19 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brett Supinski (Idaho), Adam Dauda (Jacksonville), Cory Dunn (Kalamazoo), Clint Windsor (Orlando) and Matthew Strome (Reading).

