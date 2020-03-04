Christopoulos Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

The 26-year-old went 5-1-1 over seven starts in February with a sparkling 1.82 goals against average and a .947 save percentage. He was named goaltender of the week on February 25 for the week that ended on February 23 (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA and .977 SVP). Christopoulos went four straight starts to end the month allowing a total of four goals with 153 saves in those contests. In five of his seven appearances last month he posted over 30 saves.

Christopoulos joined the Walleye in a trade with South Carolina back in November after making one start for the Stingrays. In 27 total starts this year he has a 21-3-3 record, while leading the ECHL in save percentage (.931) and the fifth best goals against average (2.29) in the ECHL.

Over the last four years the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He appeared in a career best 43 games during his junior campaign (20017-2018) in which he also scored career bests in wins with 23, a 2.06GAA and .922SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back-to-back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.