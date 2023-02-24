Walleye Remain Unstoppable On The Road With 4-1 Victory Over Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - After going scoreless in the opening period, the Walleye exploded with three goals in the middle frame and one more in the third to take down Indy by a final score of 4-1 on the road tonight.

What Happened:

Tonight marked the first of three visits the Walleye are making to Indy this season. The teams have split the first two matchups, the most recent being a 4-1 Walleye victory on December 10. Overall, Toledo owns a 39-10-6 record against the Indy Fuel.

Despite several significant scoring chances for each team throughout period one, the score remained 0-0 after three penalties in the opening 20 minutes. First, Indy's Chad Yetman sent the puck out of play during an attempt to clear it from the Fuel zone halfway through the fifth minute. At 8:17, Conlan Keenan made his way to the Toledo box with a tripping penalty. Four minutes later, Joseph Nardi picked up a tripping minor of his own. After 20 minutes, Indy held the 13-9 shots advantage.

The Fuel got their third power play opportunity just under two minutes into the middle frame as Chays Ruddy went to the Toledo box with a hooking penalty. Less than two minutes after killing it off, Gordie Green notched the first of three Walleye goals in under four minutes. The equal strength goal came at the 5:48 mark after Brandon Hawkins found Drew Worrad in the crease for a backhanded pass to Green.

Less than 30 seconds after Green's marker, Indy's Chase Lang picked up a hooking penalty. The Fuel allowed only one Toledo shot on the penalty kill but quickly found themselves trailing by two just 36 seconds later. As the puck nearly made its way out of the Indy zone, Walleye defenseman Simon Denis kept it in and fed it up to McKenzie near the crease. With a quick tap around Indy netminder Zach Driscoll, the Walleye took a two-goal lead less than halfway through the second period.

Only 41 seconds passed before Toledo struck again, this time off a Brandon Hawkins one-timer from Gordie Green and Riley McCourt. In the remaining ten minutes of the middle period, both teams picked up two penalties apiece with no further scoring. Shortly after Hawkins' insurance goal, Gordi Myer put Toledo on the penalty kill with a high-sticking penalty. Less than three minutes later, Indy's Bryan Lemos headed to the box for slashing. The final two penalties to come were a high-sticking minor to Indy's Chase Lang at 16:40 and an interference minor against Toledo's Brett McKenzie at 19:53. The second period was one of total domination for the Walleye who outshot Indy 18-4.

Indy entered the final period going full speed ahead as Chase Lang sent Sebastian Cossa falling into his own net during a scoring chance late in the third minute. Lang received a goalkeeper interference minor to give Toledo their fifth man advantage of the night. The Indy pressure continued well into the third period, but nothing was strong enough to keep Toledo from extending their lead. Early in the 13th minute, Trenton Bliss rebounded a Hawkins shot that was originally saved by Driscoll. Simon Denis registered the second assist on the final Toledo goal.

Less than a minute passed before Chad Yetman ended Toledo's hopes of a shutout with an equal strength goal at 13:58. Indy went shorthanded for the sixth time minutes later as Christopher Cameron headed to the Fuel box with a boarding penalty. With 34 seconds remaining in regulation, Chays Ruddy picked up a tripping penalty, but no man advantage was enough to recover from a 4-1 deficit. Two more penalties, matching roughing minors to Toledo's Sam Craggs and Indy's Chase Lang, were assigned as the teams made their way to their locker rooms.

Speed Stats:

This was Toledo's eighth win in a row and the 14th straight in which they have gone unbeaten in regulation on the road.

Sebastian Cossa recorded his season-high fourth straight win in the Walleye net as he saved 28 of Indy's 29 shots. His record now sits at 17-13-2.

Brandon Hawkins' second period goal was his 100th ECHL goal. With the addition of two assists, the forward tallied three points tonight while extending his point streak to five games. In those five appearances, he has totaled ten points (7G, 3A).

Gordie Green extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist. The forward has totaled nine points (1G, 8A) in his last five appearances.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 2A)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (28 SVS)

3) TOL - G. Green (1G, 1A)

Up Next:

The Walleye return home tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, for their first of back-to-back home games against the Mountain Division Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

