Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 24, 2023

Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 24, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen enter the weekend on a four-game winning streak and standing atop the South Division with a three-point lead over the second place Florida Everblades. The Icemen are also unbeaten in regulation in their last six games (5-0-1-0). Meanwhile the Gladiators have had their struggles as of late, having only won two of their last ten games. However, the Gladiators defeated a very good Maine Mariners club last weekend and look to build off that momentum to get back on track.

Series History: The Icemen are 3-1-0 against the Gladiators this season, while the Icemen hold a narrow lead in the All-Time series 17 wins to 16.

About the Icemen: Earlier this week, Goaltender Charles Williams was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week, for posting a 3-0-0 record, with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and 0.966 save percentage last week....Forwards Christopher Brown (6 pts), Brendan Harris (6 pts) and Craig Martin (5 pts) all combined for 17 points in the four games played last week. Brown continues to lead the Icemen in scoring with 47 points.

About the Gladiators: Veteran forward Cody Sylvester continues to lead Atlanta in scoring with 53 points and 23 goals.... Mike Pelech leads the Gladiators in scoring against the Icemen this season with seven points (2g, 5a). On February 14, Pelech set the ECHL's All-Time games played record with 860 career ECHL games played..... Atlanta's power play ranks fifth in the league on the road at 24.0 percent (18-for-75).

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, February 24 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Military Appreciation Weekend begins!

Saturday, February 25 vs. 7:00 p.m. Worcester - Military Appreciation Weekend continues!

Friday, March 3 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. - Health Care Appreciation Weekend! Healthcare workers can receive a ticket to the March 3rd or 4th game with the purchase of at least one additional Icemen ticket. For more information visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

Saturday, March 4 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. - Pucks & Paws Night! Bring your cat or dog to the game!

