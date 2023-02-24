Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 for Third Straight Win

ORLANDO, FL - Brett Kemp's three-point night led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 on Friday night at the Amway Center.

Greenville jumped out to the early lead in the shots, but saw the Solar Bears score the opening goal of the game at the 14:44 mark, as Bennett MacArthur scored his seventh of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits leveled the game at 1-1, as Max Martin scored his ninth of the season at 4:48 on a long shot from the blue line. At 10:13, Martin passed the puck to Justin Nachbaur, who left the puck for Brett Kemp to snipe into the Orlando net for the 2-1 Greenville lead. Late in the period, at 18:24, Grant Mishmash sliced a low-angled shot into the net to bring Orlando level at 2-2.

In the third, the Swamp Rabbits re-established their advantage, as Jamie Dorsey played the puck off the end boards to Alex Ierullo, who scored his 18th of the season. At 15:25, Kemp raced down the right wing and snapped a shot from the bottom of the circle into the Orlando net for the 4-2 lead. Late in the game, at 17:55, Orlando scored a power-play goal with the net empty by Mishmash, but the Swamp Rabbits lead would prove insurmountable.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 29-15-7-0 while the Solar Bears drop to 25-22-6-1. Greenville's 65 points moves the Swamp Rabbits into sole possession of third place in the South Division.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Orlando for a Sunday afternoon rematch with the Solar Bears at 3:00 p.m. inside the Amway Center.

