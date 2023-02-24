Growlers Level Lions 3-1
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it three straight road victories thanks to a 3-1 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Colisèe Vidèotron.
Brennan Kapcheck, Brandon Kruse and Adam Dawe provided the goals while Luke Cavallin made 32 saves in a strong outing to help secure the victory.
These two finish their series tomorrow at 4:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - B. Kruse
2. NFL - N. Walker
3. TR - A. Beauregard
