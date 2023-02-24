Growlers Level Lions 3-1

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers made it three straight road victories thanks to a 3-1 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at Colisèe Vidèotron.

Brennan Kapcheck, Brandon Kruse and Adam Dawe provided the goals while Luke Cavallin made 32 saves in a strong outing to help secure the victory.

These two finish their series tomorrow at 4:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Kruse

2. NFL - N. Walker

3. TR - A. Beauregard

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.