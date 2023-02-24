Adam Scheel Pitches Steelheads' Eighth Shutout Of The Season In 2-0 Win Over Maine

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (40-8-1-2, 83pts) defeated the Maine Mariners (29-17-2-1, 61pts) by a final score of 2-0 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,205 fans. It was the 23rd sellout of the season in the 25th home game and the 22nd straight. Idaho will host Maine tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

Wade Murphy (12th) gave Idaho an early 1-0 lead minutes into the game. About midway through the frame Maine thought they had tied the outing, but the play went to video review and was called back for goaltender interference. The Steelheads led 1-0 after the first stanza with shots tied at nine.

Justin Misiak (8th) made it 2-0 with inside five minutes to play in the second period as the Steelheads outshot the Mariners 13-5 and led by two through 40 minutes of play.

Adam Scheel only had to make seven saves in the final frame pitching his second shutout of the season turning aside all 21 shots he faced. Michael DiPietro made 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:33 |1-0 IDH GOAL: Casey Johnson fired a wrist shot from the point. Wade Murphy deflected it in the left circle and then a couple feet off the top of the crease it bounced off Jordan Kawaguchi. Murphy skated to the inner part of the right circle collected the puck and zipped it by Michael DiPietro.

- 2nd, 16:08 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: At the center point Dawson Barteaux fed Matt Register to the left circle. Register stepped into a wrist shot that went off the left hand of Justin Misiak in front. From there it went off the skate of the Maine defender in front and into the back of the cage.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (21 saves)

2) Wade Murphy (1-0-1, +2, 3 shots)

3) Justin Misiak (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Maine was 0-for-1.

- Idaho outshot Maine 36-21.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR) and Willie Knierim (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho increased their win streak to four games and point streak to eight games.

- Idaho has hit 40 wins in 13 of their 19 ECHL seasons.

- Adam Scheel has won five straight games making 141 saves on 148 shots during the span.

- Casey Johnson, Matt Register, and Dawson Barteaux each tallied an assist.

- Ryan Dmowski and Janis Svanenbergs led Idaho with five shots a piece.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.