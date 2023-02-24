Iowa's Three-Goal Second Puts K-Wings Away, 5-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three goals in the second period to defeat the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena, 5-2. The Heartlanders scored back-to-back goals in 31 seconds to open the second period; Michael Pastujov snuck one through the five-hole of Hunter Vorva at the 1:42 mark and Zach White dipped one by the left pad of Vorva at the 2:13 mark.

James Sanchez tallied at the 16:35 mark extended the Iowa lead after he redirected a shot by Kevin McKernan (2a) for Iowa's third goal of the period to go up, 4-2. After a low-shot third period, Tanner MacMaster delivered at the 18:23 mark, firing the puck from his own red line into an empty net on the other end of the ice to put the nail in the coffin, 5-2.

The Wings opened up the scoring at the 5:28 mark in the first when Kurt Gosselin redirected a shot from Darby Llewellyn into the back of the net to put Kalamazoo up, 1-0. Kalamazoo scored its second at the 4:35 mark in the second period on a Luke Morgan strike.

Heartlanders' net-minder Jones finished the night with 29 saves. Vorva blocked 31 of 35 from between the pipes for Kalamazoo.

