Americans Defeat Grizzlies 8-5 on Grizz Fight Cancer Friday Night

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies 8-5 on a Friday night in front of a crowd of 6941 at Maverik Center. Utah's 6 game streak with a standings point comes to an end. Allen moves to 3rd place in the Mountain division with the win.

The Grizzlies rode to a 1-0 lead, as Jordan Martel started things off at 5:12 as he scored from a Cam Strong pass. Christian Simeone also got an assist. Allen's Grant Hebert tied it up with 50 seconds left in the first frame. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play. .

In the second period, The Americans scored 4 goals, Grizzlies netted 2. Dakoto Raabe potted his 9th of the season at the 4:27 mark (unassisted). Tarun Fizer cranked one home at 19:29, Victor Bartley and Keaton Jameson recorded their assists on the goal. Allens second period goals are as follows: Hank Crone 1:13, Aiden Brown 3:29, Colton Saucerman 9:45 (pp), Colton Hargrove 11:12. Allen led 5-3 headed into the 3rd.

Allen's Liam Finlay scored 6:06 into the 3rd period to make it a 6-3 game James Shearer scored 2 unanswered goals 8:27 in and 11:12 in to make it a 1 goal game. Hank Crone picked up a big insurance goal for Allen 13:12 in. Allen's Stefan Fournier scored the last goal of the contest at 15:17. Final score: Utah 5, Allen 8. Fournier had 1 goal and 1 assist in his Allen debut.

Lukas Parik started in net for the Grizzlies and saved 29 of 37. Allen's Chase Perry saved 35 of 40.

The Grizzlies close the series with the Americans Saturday, February 25th. Puck is slated to drop at 7:10pm at the Maverick Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Three stars of the game:

Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 1 goal, 3 assists.

Hank Crone (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Colton Saucerman (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.