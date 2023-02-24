ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 24, 2023:
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Eskra, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve
Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Aidan Brown, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jared Bethune, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve
Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Dakota Betts, D activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Serron Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Texas
Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Remi Poirier, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Kyle Herbster, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tommy Munichiello, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Vizzo, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Carson Musser, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Cooley, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brandon Kasel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve
Savannah:
Delete Nolan Valleau, D loaned to Rockford
South Carolina:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Toledo:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
Add Brennan Blaszczak, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brent Moran, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Wheeling:
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve
Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
