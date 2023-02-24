ECHL Transactions - February 24

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 24, 2023:

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Eskra, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Aidan Brown, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jared Bethune, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Dakota Betts, D activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Serron Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Texas

Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Remi Poirier, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Kyle Herbster, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tommy Munichiello, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Vizzo, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Cooley, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brandon Kasel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve

Savannah:

Delete Nolan Valleau, D loaned to Rockford

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Toledo:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Add Brennan Blaszczak, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brent Moran, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Wheeling:

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve

Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.