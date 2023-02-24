Cyclones Rally In Third For 5-3 Win Over Wichita
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Down by one, the Cyclones rallied for three unanswered third period goals to pick up a 5-3 comeback win over the Wichita Thunder at Heritage Bank Center.
The Cyclones continue what has become a plethora of impressive stats. The team is riding an eight-game point streak, has points in 12 of its last 13 games, and owns wins in seven of their last eight outings. With a 31-12-5-3 record, Cincinnati sits atop the Central Division standings with 70 points.
Cincinnati wasted no time getting started Friday night, scoring 1:25 into the first on a goal from Matej Pekar (11). The power forward collected a pass through the neutral zone from Josh Burnside, then skated into the left wing before wiring the puck past Wichita's Eric Dop to get the 'Clones on the board.
Seconds later, Sean Allen and Mark Liwiski each went to the box for roughing. When they exited, the duo immediately dropped the gloves for a fight at center ice that favored Allen, who played parts of his first three professional seasons with the Thunder.
Wichita tied the game 8:08 into the frame on a breakaway goal by Timur Ibragimov, who pushed the puck past Beck Warm on his blocker side. The even score lasted only 17 seconds, with Patrick Polino finding Matt Berry (12) crashing the net to get the veteran goals in consecutive games to make it a 2-1 lead.
Michal Stinil scored his team leading-25th goal of the season late in the first, getting a pass from behind the net and into the slot to make it 2-2. Cam Hough got Wichita its first lead of the game 9:18 into the second period on a neutral zone push that led to a two-on-one. Former Cyclone Brett Van Os gave a cross-ice feed to Hough, who shot between the legs of Warm, making it 3-2.
Steven MacLean began the 'Clones rally, scoring his first professional goal in a big way, tying the game at three a piece just 48 seconds into the third. The 6-7 defenseman playing in just his second professional game scooted down to the left wing for a shot that was turned away from Dop, only to get his own rebound and even the game.
Polino (13) had a great outing capped-off with the game-winning-goal 8:27 into the third. A Wichita turnover left Polino alone in front of the goal to whack it past Dop. Andrusiak (20) scored his 10th goal in the month of February 14:31 into the period, providing breathing room with a wrist shot that popped in and out of the net to give Cincinnati the 5-3 final.
Warm picked up his league leading-22nd win of the season making 21 saves for the win.
The Cyclones will close out the February slate of action looking to tie a season high-four game win streak on the road Saturday night against the Indy Fuel.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023
- Everblades Barbecue Kansas City 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Dooms Wichita on Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Adam Scheel Pitches Steelheads' Eighth Shutout Of The Season In 2-0 Win Over Maine - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Blanked by Stingy Steelheads - Maine Mariners
- Murdaca & Tendeck Lead Atlanta to Shutout Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Remain Unstoppable On The Road With 4-1 Victory Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Drill Oilers, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Take First of Three on Weekend - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Rally In Third For 5-3 Win Over Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Strike First, Heartlanders Respond Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa's Three-Goal Second Puts K-Wings Away, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Prevail in a Shootout over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Nappier Bests Vomacka in Goalie Duel to Start Weekend Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall to the Railers to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Lose 4-1 to Walleye on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Level Lions 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tikkanen Shuts Out Stingrays To Open Southern Three-In-Three - Worcester Railers HC
- Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 24, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Brent Moran - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Heads East Tonight to Face Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Railers, February 24 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Will be Looking to Honour the Draveurs' Glorious History - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rémi Poirier and Owen Headrick Return to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Look to Even Things up with Utah - Allen Americans
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Duel Thunder in Two-Game Road Series - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.