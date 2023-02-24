Rush Take First of Three on Weekend

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 7-3 to the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Calder Brooks tallied his 20th of the season 1:16 into the game, giving Rapid City an early 1-0 lead. Alex Aleardi followed up finishing an odd-man rush seven minutes in to take a two-goal lead. Karl Boudrias nabbed his second of the season 41 seconds later, cutting the Rush lead in half. Logan Nelson unleashed a heavy wrister just as a Rush power play expired, closing the score 3-1 in the first.

Max Golod scored his sixth goal in his last three outings, 3:28 past the midway mark of the game, pulling the Oilers back within a 3-2 score. Zach Court set the Rush up 4-2 5:10 later. Max Coatta closed the middle frame 5-2, scoring a breakaway chance with less than a second remaining in the period.

Tyler Poulsen kicked off the third period scoring, ripping a power-play slap shot beyond Adam Carlson 7:45 into the final frame. Jimmy Soper and Keanu Yamamoto finished out the score line 7-3 with goals at the 8:21 and 8:36 marks respectively.

The Oilers host the Rush again tomorrow, Feb. 24 at the BOK Center for 918 Night at 7:05 p.m.

