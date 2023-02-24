Everblades Barbecue Kansas City 4-1

ESTERO, Fla. - Powered by two first period goals by Oliver Chau and more than 55 minutes of shutout goaltending by Cam Johnson, the Florida Everblades picked up a dominant 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks in front of 6,481 spirited fans Friday night at an electric Hertz Arena.

The Everblades came out firing on all cylinders, collecting three goals in the opening period while outshooting the Mavericks 18-8. Chau found the net twice at the 9:10 and 17:40 marks, while Cam Darcy cashed in at 15:55. With his 12th and 13th goals of the year, Chau scored for the second straight game and extended his point streak to five consecutive games. Chau's second goal was his first power-play tally this year, while Darcy picked up his 10th goal of the season.

Brad Morrison continued the onslaught with his 10th goal in just 21 games, extending the Blades' lead to 4-0 at 9:49 of the second frame.

Kansas City's Theo Calvas spoiled Johnson's bid for a fourth shutout with the Mavericks' only goal of the contest at 15:37 of the third period. Florida outshot Kansas City 37-27 and the victorious Johnson (21-8-4-3) registered 26 saves, while increasing his ECHL-leading save total to 1,034.

Six different Everblades logged assists in the contest, led by Xavier Cormier and Lukas Kälble, both of whom had a pair of helpers in the first period. Joe Pendenza also registered a first-period assist, stretching his current point streak to nine games, one off the Everblades' longest of the season. In those nine games, Pendenza has 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

In addition to scoring a power-play goal in the opening period, the Everblades stymied Kansas City on all six of their power-play chances.

With the victory, the Blades improved to 13-0-0-0 when scoring first at home and are now 4-0-1-1 all-time against the Mavericks.

The Everblades will go for the three-game series sweep Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

