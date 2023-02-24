Lions Will be Looking to Honour the Draveurs' Glorious History
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Sporting the Draveurs de Trois-Rivières' colours for tonight's game, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions will be out to avenge Wednesday night's loss to the Newfoundland Growlers in the second game of the teams' three-game series. Trois-Rivières will have to figure out a way to stop the Growlers' dynamic duo of Zach O'Brien and Orrin Centazzo: Combined, the two forwards had seven points in Wednesday's 6-1 win. The Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot but they're going to have to find a way beat their Canadian rival if they hope to participate in post-season play.
Players to watch
Lions' captain Cedric Montminy ranks second in team scoring with 31 points in 45 games. The Trois-Rivières forward has enjoyed a productive spell of late with three points in his last three games.
Growler forward Orrin Centazzo has had an excellent season with 21-23-44 totals in 35 games. In Wednesday's game against the Lions, he registered a hat trick and added one assist.
