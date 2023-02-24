Lions Will be Looking to Honour the Draveurs' Glorious History

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Sporting the Draveurs de Trois-Rivières' colours for tonight's game, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions will be out to avenge Wednesday night's loss to the Newfoundland Growlers in the second game of the teams' three-game series. Trois-Rivières will have to figure out a way to stop the Growlers' dynamic duo of Zach O'Brien and Orrin Centazzo: Combined, the two forwards had seven points in Wednesday's 6-1 win. The Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot but they're going to have to find a way beat their Canadian rival if they hope to participate in post-season play.

Players to watch

Lions' captain Cedric Montminy ranks second in team scoring with 31 points in 45 games. The Trois-Rivières forward has enjoyed a productive spell of late with three points in his last three games.

Growler forward Orrin Centazzo has had an excellent season with 21-23-44 totals in 35 games. In Wednesday's game against the Lions, he registered a hat trick and added one assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.