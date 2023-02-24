Murdaca & Tendeck Lead Atlanta to Shutout Victory
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Jacksonville, Fl. Joe Murdaca and David Tendeck combined for 35 saves, as the tandem helped the Atlanta Gladiators (26-20-5-1) shutout the Jacksonville Icemen (33-16-2-0) 3-0 on Friday evening at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
BOX SCORE
Highlights of Atlanta's 3-0 victory.
First Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 29 saves
Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal
Third Star: Charles Williams (JAX) - 17 saves
The Gladiators opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to lead 1-0 (7:41). Michal Mrazik backhanded home his fifth goal of the season to give Atlanta the lead.
Both goaltenders stood tall in the second period to preserve a 1-0 game heading into the final frame of the contest.
In the third period both teams tried to find an edge offensively, but David Tendeck of the Gladiators and Charles Williams of the Jacksonville Icemen stood tall in their respective nets.
With just over a minute to play, Jacksonville pulled Williams in favor of the extra attacker and Atlanta made them pay, twice.
Sanghoon Shin scored to put Atlanta up 2-0 as he sent the puck into an empty net with 26 seconds remaining in the contest.
With two-seconds remaining on the clock, Cody Sylvester sealed the victory as he also scored on the empty net to make it 3-0 for the Gladiators
Joe Murdaca made 29 saves through two periods for the Gladiators, while David Tendeck turned aside another six in the final frame. Meanwhile, Charles Williams stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced for Jacksonville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023
- Everblades Barbecue Kansas City 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Dooms Wichita on Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Adam Scheel Pitches Steelheads' Eighth Shutout Of The Season In 2-0 Win Over Maine - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Blanked by Stingy Steelheads - Maine Mariners
- Murdaca & Tendeck Lead Atlanta to Shutout Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Remain Unstoppable On The Road With 4-1 Victory Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Drill Oilers, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Take First of Three on Weekend - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Rally In Third For 5-3 Win Over Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Strike First, Heartlanders Respond Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa's Three-Goal Second Puts K-Wings Away, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Prevail in a Shootout over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Nappier Bests Vomacka in Goalie Duel to Start Weekend Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall to the Railers to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Lose 4-1 to Walleye on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Level Lions 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tikkanen Shuts Out Stingrays To Open Southern Three-In-Three - Worcester Railers HC
- Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 24, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Brent Moran - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Heads East Tonight to Face Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Railers, February 24 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Will be Looking to Honour the Draveurs' Glorious History - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rémi Poirier and Owen Headrick Return to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Look to Even Things up with Utah - Allen Americans
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Duel Thunder in Two-Game Road Series - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Murdaca & Tendeck Lead Atlanta to Shutout Victory
- Sylvester, Neiley Help Snap Atlanta's Eight-Game Losing Streak
- Gladiators' Losing Streak Stretches to Eight Straight Games
- Gladiators Give Up Four Unanswered, Extend Losing Streak to Seven
- Stingrays Spoil Mike Pelech's Historic Night