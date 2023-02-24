Royals Duel Thunder in Two-Game Road Series

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals close out their road series against the Thunder at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The Royals return home on Friday, March 3 to host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Career Ready Berks Night promotional game presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group. with a Career Fair and "Kids Take Over."

Kids ages 7-14 selected through a registration

process will accompany professionals in the Royals organization for the game. The "juniors" will be given a first-hand experience to the work and process that goes into running a sports team's game at the professional level in the roles of broadcaster, in-arena MC, promotional team, coach, DJ, social media team, and Chuck a Puck + 50/50 seller. For more information, visit Royals Career Night.

Additionally, the Royals and TeamWork Online invites you to meet hiring managers from sports and entertainment organizations from Reading and the greater Philadelphia area at our Sports and Entertainment Career Fair. Meet representatives from professional teams, agencies and university athletic departments looking to fill various entry job and internship positions. Bring copies of your resume and register for the Career Fair here!

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 28-17-3 record after falling to Newfoundland in their previous game, 4-2, on Monday, February 20 at Santander Arena. Alec Butcher (12) and Charlie Gerard (23) each scored for the Royals. Nolan Maier suffered the loss in net with 19 saves on 23 (12-8-3).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 44-26-7 against Adirondack and have won six of the seven meetings with the Thunder this season. Reading defeated the Thunder in their previous meeting at Santander Arena on Saturday, February 4, 6-1, to split their two-game series to open the month.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .615 win percentage. Maine holds a two point lead over Reading in second place in the division and a 29-16-2-1 record (.635 win percentage). Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 36-13-1-0 record and .730 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 25-23-3-0 record while Adirondack (18-23-6-1) holds a three-point lead over Trois-Rivières (19-29-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 12 wins in 51 games (12-36-1-2)

Adirondack post a 15-19-5-1 record and have earned points in three of their last four games (2-1-1). The Thunder fell to Trois-Rivières in their previous contest on Sunday, February 19, 4-2, and Saturday, February 18 in overtime, 6-5. The Thunder have dropped four of their last six games yet have won five-straight at home. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (19) while forward Shane Harper leads in assists (28). Rookie forward Xavier Parent leads Adirondack in points with 43 (17 G, 26 A) through 41 games this season.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Newfoundland:

Streaks:

Forward Devon Paliani is on a four-game point streak (4 G, 2 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Mike Chen earned his 75th assist of his professional career.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 15th in the league in points (51)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (22) and points

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for fourth in the league in shots on goal (183)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (6), is tied for fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (88), and is fourth in minor penalties (29)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for eighth among defensemen in points (31)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

