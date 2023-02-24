Fuel Lose 4-1 to Walleye on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Walleye for the first time in the 2022-23 season after two games against them in Toledo where they went 1-1. If Indy won tonight, they would have tied for second place in the division with the Walleye, but ultimately fell 4-1.

1ST PERIOD

Things got off to a slow start with a few good chances for the Walleye and a rare delay of game penalty for Chad Yetman at 5:34.

The Walleye took back-to-back tripping penalties that they were able to kill off before time expired on the period and both teams headed to the locker room with no goals.

At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Walleye 13-9.

2ND PERIOD

Almost two minutes into the second period, Toledo's Chays Ruddy took their third penalty of the game for hooking.

At 5:48 of the middle frame, Gordie Green scored for the Walleye to make it 1-0. Quickly after, Indy's Chase Lang took a hooking call.

Three minutes after their first goal, Brett McKenzie added another for the Walleye to make it 2-0. Less than a minute after that, Brandon Hawkins, who had an assist on Toledo's first goal, made it 3-0.

Both teams alternated taking penalties until the second was over. The Walleye took an interference penalty with just six seconds left in the middle frame, giving the Fuel the advantage when the third began.

3RD PERIOD

Lang went to the box for the third time in the game for goalie interference at 3:44 but it was killed off. At 13:13 in the third, Toledo's Trenton Bliss added another goal to make it 4-0 for the Walleye. Hawkins claimed another assist on that goal.

At 13:58, Yetman got the Fuel on the board to make it 4-1 and avoid the shutout with the help of Alex Wideman and Kirill Chaika. A few late-game penalties for the Fuel stunted their chances to make a comeback and ultimately there wasn't enough time for them.

