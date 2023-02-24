Nailers Prevail in a Shootout over Norfolk
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
In a defensive battle, both offenses were relatively quiet on Friday night between the Admirals and Nailers. Wheeling scored first with just 22 seconds remaining in the first period on a goal from Cedric Desrussieaux. The Admirals were able to tie the game up less than five minutes into the second period on a goal by Stepan Timofeyev. While the game remained scoreless for regulation, the third period saw an uptick in intensity and physicality with 10 total penalties called. The game went to overtime tied at one where neither team was able to capitalize on their opportunities, leading to a shootout. Wheeling scored on the first shot of the shootout, which was the lone goal.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Stepan Timofeyev - With another goal on Friday night, Timofeyev increased his season total of goals to 12, which is tied for most on the team.
Tomas Vomacka - Collecting 28 saves on 29 shots, Vomacka had played solid in net for the Admirals against a tough Nailers squad.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night against the Nailers at 7:10 pm.
