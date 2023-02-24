Royals' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with Thunder, 4-3

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals (28-18-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (19-23-6-1), 4-3, on Friday, February 24 at Cool Insuring Arena. A four-goal deficit after the first period proved too steep for the Royals to complete a comeback in the series opener. Kaden Fulcher suffered the loss with 25 saves on 29 shots faced (3-5-0). Jake Theut earned the win in net for Adirondack with 43 saves on 46 shots faced (11-12-3-1).

Adirondack capitalized on second chance scoring opportunities and miscues by Reading to to jolt out to a three-goal lead in the opening nine minutes of regulation. Grant Jozefek scored the game's opening goal for the Thunder 3:32 into the first period by tapping in his own rebound. Jozefek scored his 14th goal of the season and added on two assists in the first period for a three-point game. Both helpers came on Xavier Parent's two goals in the period for the rookies 18th and 19th goals of the season. Travis Broughman earned the other assists on Parent's two goals to join Jozefek and Parent for multi-point games for the Thunder forwards.

The Thunder cemented their four-goal lead on a saucer pass from Colin Long that connected with Brett Ouderkirk for a breakaway rush into Reading's zone. Ouderkirk beat Fulcher for his fourth goal of the season and mounted the most goals Reading has allowed to an opponent in a first period this season.

Reading answered with the lone goal of the second period to begin their run back at tying the score. Jacob Gaucher snapped a wrist shot past Theut as the Royals power play expired 4:14 into the middle frame.

The Royals outshot the Thunder 32-19 and held Adirondack scoreless in the final two periods of play to keep the deficit at three goals before a two-goal third period brought the game within a goal.

Yvan Mongo and Shane Sellar scored in the final 5:27 of regulation for their fifth and eleventh goals of the season, respectively. Despite going on a two man-advantage and holding an offensive zone face-off draw with a power play and extra attacker on the ice in the final eight seconds of regulation, Reading failed to complete the comeback in the series opener.

Reading fell to a 6-2 record in the season series against the Thunder and a 44-27-7 record all-time. The Royals are 9-8-3 in one-goal games and fell to a 23-12-3 record against divisional opponents (.645%).

The Royals close out their series against the Thunder at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The Royals return home on Friday, March 3 to host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Career Ready Berks Night promotional game.

