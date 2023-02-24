Americans Look to Even Things up with Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans have a 4-2-1 record against Utah in the season series. The Americans are tied with the Grizzlies for the fourth playoff spot in the Mountain Division, one point behind Kansas City for third overall.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Hargrove starts new streak: Colton Hargrove's 23-game point streak came to an end last weekend. Hargrove started a new streak on Wednesday night scoring his 28th goal of the season in the loss to Utah. He is tied with Jack Combs and rookie Hank Crone for the ECHL lead in goals.

Finlay Red Hot: Americans forward Liam Finlay extended his point streak to four games with a goal and an assist on Wednesday night in Utah. Over that four-game stretch, he has eight points (4 goals and 4 assists).

Waiting on Fournier debut: Americans newly acquired forward Stefan Fournier missed Wednesday night's game in Utah. Fournier has not been added to the Americans active roster yet. He will make his debut this weekend. The Americans traded for Fournier's rights from Wichita in exchange for forward Gavin Gould.

Peressini makes third straight start: Americans goalie Luke Peressini made his third straight start in net for the Americans on Wednesday night. He leads the team in wins with 13 (13-11-1-0).

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-1-0

Away: 13-14-0-0

Overall: 24-25-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (28) Jack Combs

Assists: (39) Hank Crone

Points: (67) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Chad Butcher

PIM: (143) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 10-11-0-0

Away: 13-13-3-0

Overall: 23-24-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (18) Cameron Wright

Assists: (32) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (41) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+2) Zach Tsekos and Connor McDonald

PIM: (166) Andrew Nielsen

