Wichita Heads East Tonight to Face Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road for the next three games starting tonight at 6:35 p.m. CST against Cincinnati.

This is the first and only meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Cyclones. All-time, Wichita is 2-3-2 against Cincinnati and 2-1-2 on the road against the Cyclones.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two franchises since December 15, 2018 when the Cyclones claimed a 4-3 shootout win against the Thunder at Heritage Bank Center.

Wichita lost last Saturday night against Tulsa, 5-2. Cincinnati grabbed a 4-0 win on Wednesday night against Norfolk.

Cincinnati is 6-0-0-1 over its last seven. Wichita is 3-6-1-0 in its last 10. Cincinnati leads the Central Division with 68 points. The Thunder are in second place with 56 points. Tonight is just the third game for Wichita against the Central. The Thunder defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, but fell to the Indy Fuel in the only two contests against teams from the Central Division.

Wichita made several transactions this week. The Thunder traded for Gavin Gould and Austin Crossley. Dylan Ferguson was loaned to the Thunder from AHL Toronto.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is tied for second among defenseman in power play assists (19) and tied for second among defenseman with 23 power play points...Mark Liwiski is first in penalty minutes for rookies (108)...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-15-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

CINCY NOTES - Arvin Atwal is fourth in penalty minutes (139)...Louie Caporusso is tied for eighth in points with 53...Beck Warm leads the league with 21 wins and third in minutes played (1899)...Mark Sinclair is tied for first with three shutouts...Former Thunder defenseman Sean Allen is fourth among dmen in PIMs (124)...

Our Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Jerseys are now live on the DASH Auction app, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division.

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Get four goal-zone tickets and two lightsabers for just $60.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

