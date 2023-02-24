Mariners Blanked by Stingy Steelheads

BOISE, ID - Michael DiPietro turned in a solid performance in net, but the Mariners failed to solve Steelheads goaltender Adam Scheel in a 2-0 loss on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Former Mariner Wade Murphy opened the scoring early on, when he picked up a loose puck off a blocked shot and beat Michael DiPietro at 2:33. About midway through the period, Tim Doherty ripped a shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle over Scheel, but after review, the goal was curiously disallowed for goaltender interference.

The Steelheads doubled their lead at 16:08 of the 2nd when Matt Register's shot from the left point glanced off of Justin Misiak and just dribbled over the goal line. Idaho carried a 2-0 lead into the third.

The Steelheads outshot the Mariners 14-7 in a scoreless third and held on for the 2-0 win. Scheel picked up his second shutout of the season with 21 stops, while DiPietro made 34 saves on 36 shots in the losing effort.

The Mariners (29-17-2-1) and Steelheads wrap up their series from Boise on Saturday night at 9:10 PM ET. The game can be followed on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. The Mariners return home on Wednesday, March 1st for their first ever "Education Day" game, a 10:30 AM faceoff against the Newfoundland Growlers. It's the first of seven March home games. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

