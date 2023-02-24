Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Brent Moran

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have claimed goaltender Brent Moran off waivers from the Worcester Railers.

Moran was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 4th round (115th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. Moran played in the OHL with Niagara, Flint and North Bay. After his OHL days he played at Nipissing University from 2017-2020. He had a .907 save percentage in his career with Nipissing. Moran appeared in 7 games with Manglerud in Norway in 2020. Moran appeared in 30 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen over a 2 year stretch, where he had a record of 20-7-3 with a .922 save percentage. Moran played in 8 games with the Worcester Railers in the 2022-2023 season and had a 3-4 record with an .881 save %.

Moran will wear number 50 for the Grizzlies this weekend and number 36 after that. This weekend is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mountainland Supply Company. The Grizz host the Allen Americans on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

