Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm)

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-15-7-0) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (25-21-6-1)

February 24, 2023 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #51

Amway Center | Orlando, FL

Referees: Dominik Cadieux (3)

Linesmen: Logan Berkowitz (68), Tanum Wyonzek (74)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS SOLAR BEARS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (3-1-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 21, 2023 - Greenville 6 vs Orlando 3

Next Meeting:

February 26, 2023 - Greenville at Orlando

All-Time Record:

(45-37-9)

QUICK BITS

REVENGE ON THE RAILERS:

Greenville welcomed Worcester to The Well on Wednesday night and was out for revenge after being swept by the Railers in Massachusetts in November. After a very quiet first period, the Rabbits came out of the tunnel scorching hot in the middle frame. Max Martin would begin the scoring, netting his eighth of the season just 60 seconds into the second. Following Martin's opener, Ethan Somoza doubled the lead, before Brett Kemp's power-play snipe put Worcester in a 3-0 hole. The Railers would attempt to get back into the game, getting on the board just over one minute after Kemp's goal, but they would be held silent the rest of the night. David Hrenak would seal the game for Greenville, earning a 3-1 victory as he stopped 33 shots of 43 shots in the contest. The win on Wednesday night was Hrenak's 14th of the season.

SCOUTING THE SOLAR BEARS:

Orlando is coming into this weekend as one of the hottest teams in the South Division. The Solar Bears are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and have closed the gap to just six points between them and Greenville for the fourth and final playoff spot. Tristin Langan, in his fourth season in Orlando, leads the Solar Bears with 42 points (14g, 28a) on the season. Goaltending looks different for the Solar Bears since the Rabbits last visited the Amway Center. Orlando has added Jimmy Poreda and former LA King and Ontario Reign goaltender Garret Sparks, who has recorded 40 appearances in the NHL over his career. In front of the goaltenders, Michael Brodzinski continues to build upon his All-Star season, ranking fourth among ECHL defensemen with 40 points from the blue line. The first goal in the game will be a critical piece for these two sides in their quests for victory, with Orlando holding a 20-8-2 record when scoring first, while the Rabbits are 18-4-5.

MARTY MAKIN' MOVES:

Max Martin has been red-hot the last two games, posting six points (1g, 5a) over that span. The Winnipeg native is sixth in the league among defensemen in total points (35) and is just six points behind the league leader, Owen Headrick (IDH). Martin has also climbed into the second spot in scoring on the active roster for Greenville and will look to continue his scoring streak against Orlando, where he has recorded at least one point in all four games played against the Solar Bears.

SIZZLIN' SOMO:

After having a four-game downswing, Ethan Somoza got himself back on the right track, scoring four points (2g, 2a) in the last 2 games for Greenville. The Simi Valley, CA native will look to find the back of the net for the third time this season against the Solar Bears on Friday night.

KEMPER KEEPS IT UP:

Since returning from injury on February 8th, Brett Kemp has recorded a point in six of the eight games, totaling seven points in that span. Kemp has lit the lamp four times since returning, including twice in the last three games. The Yorkton, SK native loves to play in the city of Orlando, as he has netted three goals in four games on the road against the Solar Bears this season.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game in Orlando, the Swamp Rabbits will stay put as they play the second game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Solar Bears before traveling to Norfolk next week. Being just six points ahead of Orlando coming into Friday night's contest, it will be an important four games for the Swamp Rabbits.

