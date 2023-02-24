Third Period Dooms Wichita on Friday

February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Friday night, falling to Cincinnati by a 5-2 final at Heritage Bank Center.

The Thunder had a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but the Cyclones scored three times to claim the only meeting of the season between the two teams.

Michal Stinil recorded his 25th of the year while Cam Huff and Timur Ibragimov each found the back of the net.

The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the first. Josh Burnside found Matej Pekar near the front of the net and he buried it for his 11th of the year.

Ibragimov tied it at 8:08 as he tallied his 11th of the season. He beat a defenseman to a loose puck, skated into the zone and fired a shot through Beck Warm.

Just 17 seconds later, Matt Berry gave Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage. Patrick Polino found him near the left post and he tallied his 12th of the year.

Stinil leveled the game at 18:36 as he collected a pass near the slot from Jay Dickman and beat Warm to make it 2-2.

In the second, Huff tallied his first in a Thunder uniform. Brett Van Os came in on a two-on-one, fed it across to Huff. He fired a one-timer at 9:18 to make it 3-2.

Cincinnati found the net three times in the final frame to grab the win. Steven MacLean got to his own rebound at :48 seconds and tied it at three.

At 8:27, Polino beat Eric Dop from the left circle and made it 4-3. Zack Andrusiak extended the lead to 5-3 at 14:31 for his 20th of the year.

Dop was lifted for the extra attacker, but the Cyclones held on for the win.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Cincinnati was 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Stinil has goals in three of his last four games. Ibragimov has points in four-straight (2g, 3a). Cole MacDonald had two helpers, giving him four points (1g, 3a) in his last three games.

The Thunder continues their road trip tomorrow night with their first meeting of the year at 6:15 p.m. CST against Toledo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.