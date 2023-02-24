Third Period Dooms Wichita on Friday
February 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Friday night, falling to Cincinnati by a 5-2 final at Heritage Bank Center.
The Thunder had a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but the Cyclones scored three times to claim the only meeting of the season between the two teams.
Michal Stinil recorded his 25th of the year while Cam Huff and Timur Ibragimov each found the back of the net.
The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the first. Josh Burnside found Matej Pekar near the front of the net and he buried it for his 11th of the year.
Ibragimov tied it at 8:08 as he tallied his 11th of the season. He beat a defenseman to a loose puck, skated into the zone and fired a shot through Beck Warm.
Just 17 seconds later, Matt Berry gave Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage. Patrick Polino found him near the left post and he tallied his 12th of the year.
Stinil leveled the game at 18:36 as he collected a pass near the slot from Jay Dickman and beat Warm to make it 2-2.
In the second, Huff tallied his first in a Thunder uniform. Brett Van Os came in on a two-on-one, fed it across to Huff. He fired a one-timer at 9:18 to make it 3-2.
Cincinnati found the net three times in the final frame to grab the win. Steven MacLean got to his own rebound at :48 seconds and tied it at three.
At 8:27, Polino beat Eric Dop from the left circle and made it 4-3. Zack Andrusiak extended the lead to 5-3 at 14:31 for his 20th of the year.
Dop was lifted for the extra attacker, but the Cyclones held on for the win.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Cincinnati was 0-for-1 with the man advantage.
Stinil has goals in three of his last four games. Ibragimov has points in four-straight (2g, 3a). Cole MacDonald had two helpers, giving him four points (1g, 3a) in his last three games.
The Thunder continues their road trip tomorrow night with their first meeting of the year at 6:15 p.m. CST against Toledo.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2023
- Everblades Barbecue Kansas City 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Dooms Wichita on Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with Thunder, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Adam Scheel Pitches Steelheads' Eighth Shutout Of The Season In 2-0 Win Over Maine - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Blanked by Stingy Steelheads - Maine Mariners
- Murdaca & Tendeck Lead Atlanta to Shutout Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Remain Unstoppable On The Road With 4-1 Victory Over Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Drill Oilers, 7-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Take First of Three on Weekend - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Rally In Third For 5-3 Win Over Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Strike First, Heartlanders Respond Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa's Three-Goal Second Puts K-Wings Away, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Prevail in a Shootout over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Nappier Bests Vomacka in Goalie Duel to Start Weekend Series - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall to the Railers to Open the Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Lose 4-1 to Walleye on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Level Lions 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tikkanen Shuts Out Stingrays To Open Southern Three-In-Three - Worcester Railers HC
- Kemp Scores Twice, Rabbits Top Solar Bears 4-3 for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 24, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Brent Moran - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Heads East Tonight to Face Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Railers, February 24 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Will be Looking to Honour the Draveurs' Glorious History - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rémi Poirier and Owen Headrick Return to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Look to Even Things up with Utah - Allen Americans
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Duel Thunder in Two-Game Road Series - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.