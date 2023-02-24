Rémi Poirier and Owen Headrick Return to Steelheads from Texas

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Rémi Poirier and defenseman Owen Headrickhave been re-assigned on loan from the Texas Stars (AHL).

Poirier, 21, collected his first AHL win this past Sunday making 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Milwaukee and followed it up win another victory on Wednesday night turning aside 19 of 22 shots faced in a 5-3 win at Rockford. In three AHL appearances this season he is (2-0-1) with a 2.26 goals against-average and .920 save percentage. He currently holds the ECHL's best goals against-average (1.99) and save percentage (0.931) while tied for third with 18 wins and tied for first with three shutouts. The Farnham, QC native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December where he went (5-1-0) with one shutout, a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.958 and then also won the award in January going (6-0-0) with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.947. He won 12 straight games from Dec. 10-Feb. 3 which is the fourth longest win streak by a goaltender in league history He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 6, 185th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contact on Mar. 10, 2022.

Headrick, 25, made his AHL debut last season where he played in three games with the Syracuse Crunch but made his Texas Stars debut this past Sunday in Milwaukee. He leads all ECHL defenseman in goals (12), is tied for second in points (41) and power-play goals (6), and tied for third in power-play points (19). The 6-foot 193lb right-handed shot His (12-29-41) is ninth amongst rookie skaters in the league while recording at least one point in 31 of the 40 games he has played including the longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this season, 14 games from Nov.11-Dec. 14 (8G, 11A).

Idaho hosts the Maine Mariners tonight and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

