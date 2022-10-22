Walleye Rally to Win First Game of the Season
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
WHEELING, WV - Finding themselves down by three early in the second, the Walleye battled back to take the first game of the season, 5-3, in Wheeling.
The opening period of the Walleye's 13th season started rather slow. Just after the ten-minute mark, Wheeling opened the scoring off an equal-strength goal by Adam Smith. Toledo went on their first power play of the season shortly after but failed to register any shots on Wheeling goaltender Tommy Nappier.
With only 21 seconds remaining in the first, Nailers forward Carter Johnson put Wheeling up by two going into the first intermission. The Walleye were outshot by a count of eleven to five in the first 20 minutes of gameplay.
In the first three and a half minutes of the second, Wheeling managed to get five shots off on Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Nailers defenseman Josh Maniscalco put the fifth shot away at 3:22.
Trailing by three just a few minutes into the second, the Walleye began increasing their chances. From the fifth to the ninth minute, Toledo put six shots on Wheeling's net, unable to sneak one past Nappier.
The Fish went on their second power play of the game at 9:50 after the Nailers received a two-minute minor for too many men. At the 56-second mark of Toledo's second power play of the game, Lukas Craggs netted the first goal of the season and his first as a Walleye with assists from Seth Barton and Mitchell Heard.
The Walleye continued to apply the pressure after getting on the board. At 16:07, Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer came around the back of Wheeling's net to score a beauty of a goal on former Buckeye teammate Tommy Nappier. The Walleye rallied in the second period, outshooting the Nailers 14-7 to head into the third period trailing by one.
Toledo entered the final period hungry for the equalizer. Just a minute in, Seth Barton tied it up with assists from Gordie Green and Brett McKenzie. Mitchell Heard got in on the scoring action a minute later with the assist from Joseph Nardi to give the Walleye their first lead of the game.
At 10:08 of the third, Wheeling went on their first power play of the game after Cole Fraser was sent to the box for interference. The Walleye secured the penalty kill, but it wasn't much later that Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch and Toledo's Thomas Ebbing were given roughing penalties.
22 seconds into four on four hockey, Gordie Green scored his first goal in a Walleye sweater from Ryan Lowney and Seth Barton. As the penalties expired, Toledo continued to dominate in all aspects of the game. Walleye forward Trenton Bliss received a two-minute hooking minor with just under two minutes to go, but the Fish held on to win their first game of the season.
After 60 minutes of play, the Walleye had 30 shots on goal to the Nailers' 25. Wheeling got the early three-goal lead, but Toledo found their footing, scoring five unanswered goals throughout the second and third periods.
In his debut for the Walleye, 19-year-old goaltender Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves. Defenseman Seth Barton had a three-point game with one goal and two assists. Both Mitchell Heard and Gordie Green had two-point games with one goal and one assist each.
Three Stars:
1) TOL - M. Heard (1G, 1A)
2) TOL - S. Barton (1G, 2A)
3) WHL - C. Hausinger (3A)
Up Next:
The Walleye will stay in Wheeling overnight to take on the Nailers for their second game of the season tomorrow at 4:10 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Home Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drops Home Opener Saturday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Dominate Fort Wayne to Start Season 1-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Open 2022-23 Season with 5-4 Win Over the Adirondack Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Get First Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Back in the "W" Column - Florida Everblades
- Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Rally to Win First Game of the Season - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Wheeling's Great Start Gets Spoiled by Toledo's Finish - Wheeling Nailers
- Felix Scores Twice in Overtime Loss to Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Fall Short at Home to Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Spoil Party in Mariners' Historic Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Royals 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord to Multi-Year Extension - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Celebrate Home Opener with Eight-Goal Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.