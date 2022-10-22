Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three straight goals in the second and third period and nearly tied the game late in a 6-4 loss to the Idaho Steelheads Saturday at Xtream Arena. Trailing 5-1, Jake Smith (2 goals) and Matthew Boucher tallied to push the game back to a 1-goal deficit. An empty-net goal from Jordan Kawaguchi silenced the Landers and restored a multi-goal edge in the final minute.
Standout performances: Jake Smith (2 goals), Matthew Boucher (1g, 1a), Zach White (1 goal), Hunter Jones (18 saves on 19 shots in relief, including 18 straight saves).
Remi Porier won the game with 19 saves. Kawaguchi (2g, 1a) and Colton Kehler each netted a pair of Steelheads goals.
Iowa's next four games are on the road (Oct. 28-30, Nov. 4) before returning home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
