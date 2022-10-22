Americans Drop Opener

Allen Americans battle Tulsa Oilers

Allen Americans battle Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost their season opener on Friday night to the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 4-3 at the BOK Center.

The Americans managed just four shots in the opening frame as the Oilers took a 1-0 lead to the room after twenty minutes of play. Allen would tie the score at 1-1 in the second period on the first goal of the season from Hank Crone. Liam Finlay and Colton Saucerman drew the assists. The Oilers would reclaim the lead before the second period came to an end outshooting the Americans 11-7 in the second frame.

Tulsa extended their lead to two goals in the third period on the first of the year from Jimmy Soper making it a 3-1 game in favor of the home team. The Americans started to find their game in the third period as Liam Finlay and Zach Pochiro went back-to-back to even the game at 3-3. However, an Allen penalty would cost the team as Dylan Sadowy cashed in for his first of the season on the power play to make the score 4-3. Tulsa held on in the final minutes with the extra attacker on the ice for Allen winning their season opener in front of a crowd just under 13,000 in Oklahoma.

Both teams went 1-for-6 on the power play. The Oilers outshot the Americans 30-21 for the game. The Americans continue the weekend trip in Wichita on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - D. Sadowy

2. TUL - M. Golod

3. ALN - L. Finlay

