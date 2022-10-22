Thunder Drops Home Opener Saturday Night vs. Allen
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Colton Saucerman tallied three points to help lead the visiting Allen Americans past Wichita, 5-3, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Stefan Fournier and Brayden Watts led the way for the Thunder with a goal and an assist while Barret Kirwin added two helpers.
Allen took the first lead of the game just four minutes in when a seeing-eye shot from Kris Myllari got past Evan Buitenhuis to make it 1-0.
At 14:35, Watts took a terrific feed from Fournier and he tied the game at one.
With one second left in the opening frame, Saucerman gave the Americans a 2-1 advantage as his shot got past Buitenhuis from the blue line for his first goal of the night.
In the second, Allen pulled ahead with a pair of goals in a five-minute span. Zach Pochiro hammered a one-timer from the slot to make it 3-1. Saucerman recorded his second of the night at 18:59. The puck hit a stick in the slot, popped up in the air and found its way into the net.
Fournier gave the Thunder some life at 11:36 of the third as he pounded home a rebound to make it 4-2. Colton Hargrove extended the lead back to three at 12:41. He collected his own rebound and made it 5-2.
Peter Bates recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform at 16:25 as he slipped a shot past Logan Flodell to make it 5-3.
Wichita went 2-for-7 on the man advantage, but gave up two power play goals on five chances for the Americans.
Fournier collected his 90th ECHL goal. Timur Ibragimov and Jay Dickman each added an assist.
Wichita remains at home next Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the Tulsa Oilers make their first trip of the season to INTRUST Bank Arena.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
