Cyclones Dominate Fort Wayne to Start Season 1-0
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones opened the 2022-23 ECHL season with a quick start and a convincing 7-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets on the road Saturday night.
- Newcomer Matt Berry wasted no time beginning his Cyclones journey after leaving Toledo in the offseason. The talented winger collected the puck for a breakaway where he shot over the glove side of Komets net minder Colton Point 63 seconds into the game to give Cincinnati the 1-0 edge.
- Matt McLeod followed-up Berry's tally with a breakaway of his own. After receiving a stretch pass from defenseman Zach Berzolla, McLeod cut in from the right side to shuffle a puck between the legs of Point 8:14 into the first to double the 'Clones lead.
- Beck Warm helped the Cyclones cause, especially in the first period with a 16-save performance. Warm turned aside 39 of 41 shots overall to pick up his first win in a Cyclones jersey.
- Anthony Petruzzelli briefly cut Fort Wayne's deficit in half on a power play goal early in the second, but the Cyclones responded with a trio of middle period goals.
- Cyclones captain Justin Vaive, along with rookie Phil Lagunov scored 54 seconds apart to make it a 4-1 lead. Vaive's first of the season came on the power play. With a scrum in front of the net, Vaive managed to get a piece of the puck, knocking it underneath Point and in. Less than a minute later, Lagunov laced the puck to his backhand, rocketing it in the back of the net for his first professional goal to make it 4-1 Cincinnati just 6:01 into the second period.
- Lee Lapid joined Lagunov as a fellow rookie scoring his first pro goal. After intercepting a puck through the neutral zone, Lapid walked into the high slot and shot a puck that leaked between Point's legs to make it 5-1 with 13:09 to play in the second.
- Saturday's third period saw a shift in the game. With chaos ensuing on both sides, the Cyclones racked up 65 penalty minutes in the games final frame, and 73 total. Patrick Polino had his first career fighting major, while Arvin Atwal led the 'Clones with 24 penalty minutes.
- In the midst of a penalty-filled period, the Cyclones got a power play goal from Patrick Polino and a late tally from Jalen Smereck, who was skating in his first ECHL game since February 1, 2020.
- The Cyclones continue their season with game two of a three game road trip Wednesday morning against the Kalamazoo Wings.
Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- Indy Fuel Win Back-To-Back Games - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Fall to Mavs 5-3 in Road Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Home Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drops Home Opener Saturday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Dominate Fort Wayne to Start Season 1-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Open 2022-23 Season with 5-4 Win Over the Adirondack Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Get First Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Back in the "W" Column - Florida Everblades
- Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Rally to Win First Game of the Season - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Wheeling's Great Start Gets Spoiled by Toledo's Finish - Wheeling Nailers
- Felix Scores Twice in Overtime Loss to Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Fall Short at Home to Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Spoil Party in Mariners' Historic Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Royals 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord to Multi-Year Extension - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Celebrate Home Opener with Eight-Goal Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.