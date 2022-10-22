Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jacksonville opened the scoring netting the first two goals of the game. Orlando quickly answered, evening the score with two tallies of their own, lighting the lamp twice in just under a minute . After an exciting first period, both teams seemed to settle their opening night jitters holding each other scoreless for the next 37 minutes of play. The Solar Bears came up short but have their chance at redemption tomorrow afternoon as they host the Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 4:30pm.

SCORING RECAP

First Period

JAX 2:09 G: Hadfield, A: Whelan

JAX 6:25 G: Whelan, A: Lohin, Lodermeier

ORL 8:48 G:Brodzinski, A: Harpur, Szydlowski

ORL 9:22 G: Semykin, A: Denomie, El-Mir

JAX 13:23 G: Brown, A: Salhany, Harris

Second Period

No Goals

Third Period

JAX 17:19 G: Nazarian, A: Whelan, Lohin

JAX 19:17 G: Fortunato

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to Orlando tomorrow for Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game will be televised on WKMG-TV NEWS 6. The Salvation Army will be on Church St. at 3:30 p.m. accepting non-perishable food items to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The game also serves as the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

