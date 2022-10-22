Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jacksonville opened the scoring netting the first two goals of the game. Orlando quickly answered, evening the score with two tallies of their own, lighting the lamp twice in just under a minute . After an exciting first period, both teams seemed to settle their opening night jitters holding each other scoreless for the next 37 minutes of play. The Solar Bears came up short but have their chance at redemption tomorrow afternoon as they host the Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center at 4:30pm.
SCORING RECAP
First Period
JAX 2:09 G: Hadfield, A: Whelan
JAX 6:25 G: Whelan, A: Lohin, Lodermeier
ORL 8:48 G:Brodzinski, A: Harpur, Szydlowski
ORL 9:22 G: Semykin, A: Denomie, El-Mir
JAX 13:23 G: Brown, A: Salhany, Harris
Second Period
No Goals
Third Period
JAX 17:19 G: Nazarian, A: Whelan, Lohin
JAX 19:17 G: Fortunato
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to Orlando tomorrow for Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game will be televised on WKMG-TV NEWS 6. The Salvation Army will be on Church St. at 3:30 p.m. accepting non-perishable food items to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The game also serves as the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.
