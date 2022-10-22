Oilers Fall to Mavs 5-3 in Road Opener
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to 1-1-0-0 on the new season after a 5-3 defeat to Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.
J.C. Campagna opened the scoring, tapping home a centering feed from Jack Doremus 4:51 in for his first as an Oiler. Jeremy McKenna ripped a power-play slap shot past Daniel Mannella 11:32 in, tying the game into intermission.
McKenna followed up with his second - a deflection, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead nine seconds before the midway mark of the game. Pascal Laberge added a power-play goal of his own 1:32 later to give the Mavericks a 3-1 lead. Jackson Leef nailed a rebound past Shane Starrett 3:05 into the back-half of the game, pulling the Oilers within one. McKenna completed his hat trick just 15 seconds later, restoring the Maverick's two-goal cushion.
Jimmy Soper scored his second-consecutive, third-period goal 12:53 into the third, setting the score 4-3 in the Maverick's favor. Nathan Knoepke clapped the puck from the left point, beating Eric Dop through a screen with 2:57 remaining, closing the score 5-3.
The Oilers continue on the road, facing the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Oct. 28 at INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast pregame begins at 6:45 p.m. on Flohockey.tv and at TulsaOilers.com, via the MIXLR app.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
