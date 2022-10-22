Game Notes: at Utah

GAME #2 at Utah

10/22/22 | Maverik Center | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Marcinew had a goal and two assists, five different Rush scored and Logan Nelson gave Rapid City the lead for good in the third period as the Rush beat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-3, on Friday night at Maverik Center. Daniil Chechelev made 34 saves on 37 shots to help backstop the Rush to the victory on ECHL opening night.

C OF RED: In August, the Rush announced a new multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's Calgary Flames and AHL's Calgary Wranglers. On Rapid City's opening night roster, there are seven players who are on AHL contracts with the Wranglers and two who are on NHL contracts with the Flames. Four of the five goals scored by the Rush on Friday were scored by players on affiliate contracts as Matt Marcinew (AHL), Jon Martin (AHL), Rory Kerins (NHL) and Calder Brooks (AHL) each lit the lamp.

SAVE THE PUCKS: Three different Rush recorded their first professional points during Friday night's win in Utah. Rory Kerins netted his first pro goal in the first period and both Keanu Yamamoto and Simon Lavigne assisted on Jon Martin's goal in the first period of what was the first pro game for each of them.

THE MATCHUP: Rapid City and Utah met a total of 12 times in the 2021-22 regular season and the Rush went 6-4-1-1 during those games. Max Coatta was tied for the team lead in points against Utah with 11 on three goals and eight assists. Utah took the best-of-seven playoff series, 4-2, and Logan Nelson led the way for Rapid City in that series with four goals and four assists. The Rush and Grizzlies will play a total of 10 times during the 2022-23 season, with five games taking place in each building.

SWITCHING SIDES: Utah's roster includes former Rush goaltender Lukas Parik, who signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, Utah's AHL affiliate, during the offseason. Over 32 games for Rapid City in the 2021-22 season, Parik was 14-8-4-4 with a 2.69 GAA and .915 save percentage. The 21-year-old goaltender is beginning his second professional season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill during Friday night's win. During the 2021-22 season, Rapid City killed off 85.1% of the penalties it committed, tied for the best mark in the ECHL...Rapid City has now opened its season with a win in three consecutive seasons...four players put up multi-point games for the Rush on Friday night; Matt Marcinew (three), Jon Martin (two), Logan Nelson (two) and Calder Brooks (two). During the 2021-22 season, Nelson finished tied with Brett Gravelle for the team lead in multi-point games with 16.

UP NEXT: The Rush return home for their home opener on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop for the game against the Kansas City Mavericks is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

