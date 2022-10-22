Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 6-4 on Saturday night recevving a pair of goals from Jordan Kawaguchi and Colton Kehler. A.J. White and Patrick Kudla also chipped in with goals while Rémi Poirer made 19 saves for the win in his first professional start.

Idaho Steelheads (6), Iowa Heartlanders (4)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

The Steelheads came out flying to begin the game scoring five goals in the first period taking a 5-1 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play. Iowa would grab the next three goals and were able to pull within one with just 1:17 remaining in regulation. With just 53 seconds left Jordan Kawaguchi fired at the empty-net to give Idaho the 6-4 victory.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:09 | 1-0, IDHL GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi picked off a pass in the right wing corner and found A.J. White all alone in the high slot and a quick wrist shot beat CJ Motte low near side.

- 1st, 6:14 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: A.J. White sprung Jordan Kawaguchi threw the neutral zone down the left wing side. From the left dot Kawaguchi sent a low wrist through the five hole of Motte.

- 1st, 11:26 | 2-1 IA GOAL: After a mis handle at the blueline Zach White when in on a breakaway and was able to deke out Remi Poirier.

- 1st, 11:50 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: On the right-wing wall in the defensive zone Ryan Dmowski chipped the puck along to Ty Pelton-Byce in the neutral zone. Pelton-Byce entered the zone and was pinned up along the wall. Dmowski came in for reinforcements and zipped a pass to Colton Kehler who directed it home from the top of the crease.

- 1st, 14:06 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce won a puck battle behind the cage and fed it to the point for Patrick Kudla. Kudla stepped in and at the top of the left circle was able to beat Motte.

- 1st, 16:38 | 5-1 IDH GOAL: Ty Pleton-Byce from outside the left dot was able to send a feed to Colton Kehler on the near side of the crease who directed it upstairs near side.

- 2nd, 2:32 | IA GOAL: From the high slot Jake Smith was able to beat Poirier five-hole.

- 3rd, 1:19 | 5-3 IA GOAL: Mathieu Boucher cleaned up a rebound on the side of the crease.

- 3rd, 18:43 | IA GOAL: After a quick face-off win Jake Smith snapped one home from the top of the right circle.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Iowa finished 0-for-5.

- Steelheads out shot Iowa 28-23.

- Jake Kupsky (DNP), Wade Murphy (INJ), Jordan Timmons (IR), Justin Misiak (IR), Michael Pastujov (IR), and Matt Stief (IR) did not play for Idaho.

- A.J. White finished (1-1-2) and now ranks fourth all-time in Steelheads ECHL career history with 198 points.

- Jordan Kawaguchi finished (2-1-3) and led the Steelheads with five shots on goal.

- Colton Kehler finished with two goals.

- Ty Pelton-Byce finished with three assists.

- Ryan Dmowski recorded two assists.

THREE STARS

1) Colton Kehler

2) Jordan Kawaguchi

3) Jake Smith (IA)

TEAM RECORDS:

Idaho: (2-0-0-0, 4pts)

Iowa: (0-2-0-0, 0pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

