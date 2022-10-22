Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 regular season tonight as they host the Norfolk Admirals in a 6:05 p.m. matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum. This evening's contest will be the second consecutive battle between these two squads to open the season. Tonight will also mark the second of three games on the schedule between the former Southern Divisional foes following last night's victory in Virginia.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays offense exploded for five goals in a 5-2 victory over the Admirals on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena to open the 2022-23 campaign. Carter Turnbull opened the scoring three minutes into the first period which was followed by Matt Anderson's power play goal before the period ended. Kevin O'Neil tallied the lone goal in the second period for the Stingrays. Joe Widmar and Brett Van Os followed O'Neil's goal with a pair of goals for the Admirals. Tarek Baker's first professional goal provided some breathing room in the third period before Jarid Lukosevicius iced the game with a mark of his own. Newcomer Jeremy Brodeur stopped 21 of 23 shots to earn the victory.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Since Norfolk rejoined the ECHL as the Admirals in 2015, the Stingrays and Ads have faced off a total of 72 times with the Stingrays posting a positive record of 38-29-2-3. Despite falling in the season series last year, the Stingrays own a 1-0 series lead this season following last night's win. Over the previous 10 battles, the Stingrays and Admirals have each won five games.

ROOKIE TAKEOVER

The Stingrays have 14 rookies on their roster this season who showed up under the bright lights on Friday. Four of the five goals were tallied by rookie skaters (Turnbull, Anderson, O'Neil, Baker) and accounted for 10 of the Stingrays' 14 points. Baker's goal was the first of his career in his pro hockey debut. Hershey product Bear Hughes made his pro debut as well, assisting on Turnbull's opening tally of the night.

OH MY, O'NEIL!

Kevin O'Neil initially joined the Stingrays on March 25, 2022, upon completion of his senior season at the University of Connecticut. In the final 10 games of the season, O'Neil tallied 10 points on six goals and four assists, including one game-winning goal, and three multi-goal contests. In the season opener on Friday night, O'Neil picked up where he left off and netted his first goal of the season, a game-winner, to go along with a pair of assists.

PERFECT ON THE KILL

Last season, the Stingrays finished the year eighth in the league on the penalty kill, killing 83.1% of penalties. This year, South Carolina started the first game on the penalty kill three times and came out unscathed on every shorthanded chance.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, October 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, November 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 6 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville Icemen - Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

