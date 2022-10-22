Indy Fuel Win Back-To-Back Games
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO - Following an electric season opening win at home the previous night, the Indy Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo for their second game in two days and first road trip of the 2022-23 season. The Fuel's power play dominated the game, scoring four of their five goals in the night's 5-3 victory against the Wings.
The first period kicked off with Kalamazoo having a 5-on-3 man advantage after penalties from Indy's Cam Bakker and Seamus Malone, which resulted in the Wings taking an early 1-0 lead thanks to Matheson Iacopelli. It didn't take long for the Fuel to bounce back however - Alex Wideman (assisted by Mitch Hoelscher and Chad Yetman) and Kale Howarth (assisted by Hoelscher and Wideman) each scored a power play goal less than a minute apart to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead. The first period ended with each team having four penalties and the Fuel having a one-goal lead.
Just a minute and a half into the middle frame, Howarth once again scored on the power play, bringing the Fuel's lead to 3-1. 4:36 into the second period, current Kalamazoo Wing and former Indy Fuel forward Anthony Collins was called for high-sticking after knocking into Indy's Lang, who quickly got revenge with a power play goal of his own at 4:55. Hoelscher and Wideman got credited with assists on Lang's goal, giving them their third and fourth points of the night respectively. Despite having three power play chances of their own, Kalamazoo remained scoreless in the second.
Kalamazoo cut their deficit in half two minutes into the third period with a goal from Logan Lambdin. Indy's Spencer Watson gave the Fuel some insurance with the help of Bakker and Jan Mandat, bringing their lead to 5-2. The Fuel had the only two penalties of the third, both occurring with less than three minutes left in the game and less than a minute apart, giving the Wings another brief 5-on-3 advantage. Iacopelli capitalized on the opportunity for his second goal of the game, but it wasn't enough for the Wings who ultimately fell to the Fuel 5-3.
The Indy Fuel travel to Reading, PA next weekend for back-to-back games against the Royals before returning home to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, November 4 for Military Appreciation Night vs the Iowa Heartlanders.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- Icemen Open Season with 5-2 Win in Front of Soldout Home Crowd - Jacksonville Icemen
- Indy Fuel Win Back-To-Back Games - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Fall to Mavs 5-3 in Road Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Home Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drops Home Opener Saturday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Dominate Fort Wayne to Start Season 1-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Open 2022-23 Season with 5-4 Win Over the Adirondack Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Get First Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Back in the "W" Column - Florida Everblades
- Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Rally to Win First Game of the Season - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Wheeling's Great Start Gets Spoiled by Toledo's Finish - Wheeling Nailers
- Felix Scores Twice in Overtime Loss to Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Fall Short at Home to Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Spoil Party in Mariners' Historic Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Royals 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord to Multi-Year Extension - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Celebrate Home Opener with Eight-Goal Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.