Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (0-0-0-0) open their 11th season of play in the ECHL as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen (0-0-0-0) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

This will be the regular season debut for Head Coach Matt Carkner and Assistant Coach Ben Holmstrom.

2022-23 Leadership

Captain: #43, Ross Olsson

Assistant Captain: #19, Shawn Szydlowski

Assistant Captain: #20, Michael Brodzinski

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to Orlando tomorrow for Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game will be televised on WKMG-TV NEWS 6. The Salvation Army will be on Church St. at 3:30 p.m. accepting non-perishable food items to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The game also serves as the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.