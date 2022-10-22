Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (0-0-0-0) open their 11th season of play in the ECHL as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen (0-0-0-0) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
This will be the regular season debut for Head Coach Matt Carkner and Assistant Coach Ben Holmstrom.
2022-23 Leadership
Captain: #43, Ross Olsson
Assistant Captain: #19, Shawn Szydlowski
Assistant Captain: #20, Michael Brodzinski
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to Orlando tomorrow for Opening Night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game will be televised on WKMG-TV NEWS 6. The Salvation Army will be on Church St. at 3:30 p.m. accepting non-perishable food items to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The game also serves as the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.
2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.
