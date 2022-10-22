Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4

WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder erased a three-goal deficit but fell to the Worcester Railers on the road Saturday night, 5-4, inside DCU Center to open the 2022-23 season.

The Railers took a 3-0 lead in the first period just over midway through. Brent Beaudoin opened the scoring just 1:24 into the game as he beat goaltender Mareks Mitens to give the Railers a 1-0 lead.

Blade Jenkins gave Worcester a 2-0 lead just 6:19 into the game with assists from Reece Newkirk and Collin Adams. Shortly after, the Railers took a three-goal lead as Noah Delmas beat Mitens for his first of the year with the lone assist going to Jacob Hayhurst.

Adirondack mounted a comeback later in the first period. Noah Corson spun around inside the left-wing circle and set up Xavier Parent with a great pass and Parent buried the shot for his first goal. Corson and Shane Harper collected the assists at 14:00 of the first period and the Thunder trailed 3-1.

Just 49 seconds later, Corson scored his first of the year on the power play after a great feed from Harper from the left circle. Parent and Harper assisted Corson's power-play goal and Adirondack trailed 3-2 at 14:49 of the first period.

Then, 3:51 into the second period, Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored a highlight-reel goal to tie the game at three. At the side of the net, Mikhalchuk put the puck through his legs and flicked it by the blocker of goaltender Ken Appleby. Assists were given to Ivan Chukarov and Harper.

Reece Newkirk put the Railers back out in front at 8:15 of the second with assists from Jacob Hayhurst and Steve Jandric. The Thunder trailed 4-3 after two periods and were outshot 28-16 through 40 minutes of play.

Jenkins struck again at 7:30 of the third period to give the Railers a 5-3 lead as he sent a wrist shot by Mitens for his second goal of the night. Collin Adams was given the lone assist on the goal.

The Thunder tried to come back again as Sebastian Vidmar scored a shorthanded goal with 9:26 left in regulation. Vidmar pushed the puck ahead through the neutral zone and beat Appleby for his first of the year and Adirondack trailed 5-4. The Thunder were unable to tie the game late and Worcester came away with the win. Mitens stopped 30 shots in the loss and Appleby collected the win with 19 saves.

The Thunder return to action Sunday, October 23 at 3:05 p.m. as they finish out the weekend series in Worcester.

