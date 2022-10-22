Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder erased a three-goal deficit but fell to the Worcester Railers on the road Saturday night, 5-4, inside DCU Center to open the 2022-23 season.
The Railers took a 3-0 lead in the first period just over midway through. Brent Beaudoin opened the scoring just 1:24 into the game as he beat goaltender Mareks Mitens to give the Railers a 1-0 lead.
Blade Jenkins gave Worcester a 2-0 lead just 6:19 into the game with assists from Reece Newkirk and Collin Adams. Shortly after, the Railers took a three-goal lead as Noah Delmas beat Mitens for his first of the year with the lone assist going to Jacob Hayhurst.
Adirondack mounted a comeback later in the first period. Noah Corson spun around inside the left-wing circle and set up Xavier Parent with a great pass and Parent buried the shot for his first goal. Corson and Shane Harper collected the assists at 14:00 of the first period and the Thunder trailed 3-1.
Just 49 seconds later, Corson scored his first of the year on the power play after a great feed from Harper from the left circle. Parent and Harper assisted Corson's power-play goal and Adirondack trailed 3-2 at 14:49 of the first period.
Then, 3:51 into the second period, Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored a highlight-reel goal to tie the game at three. At the side of the net, Mikhalchuk put the puck through his legs and flicked it by the blocker of goaltender Ken Appleby. Assists were given to Ivan Chukarov and Harper.
Reece Newkirk put the Railers back out in front at 8:15 of the second with assists from Jacob Hayhurst and Steve Jandric. The Thunder trailed 4-3 after two periods and were outshot 28-16 through 40 minutes of play.
Jenkins struck again at 7:30 of the third period to give the Railers a 5-3 lead as he sent a wrist shot by Mitens for his second goal of the night. Collin Adams was given the lone assist on the goal.
The Thunder tried to come back again as Sebastian Vidmar scored a shorthanded goal with 9:26 left in regulation. Vidmar pushed the puck ahead through the neutral zone and beat Appleby for his first of the year and Adirondack trailed 5-4. The Thunder were unable to tie the game late and Worcester came away with the win. Mitens stopped 30 shots in the loss and Appleby collected the win with 19 saves.
The Thunder return to action Sunday, October 23 at 3:05 p.m. as they finish out the weekend series in Worcester.
Adirondack hosts the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Home Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drops Home Opener Saturday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Dominate Fort Wayne to Start Season 1-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Open 2022-23 Season with 5-4 Win Over the Adirondack Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Net Five Goals in First Period Completing Weekend Sweep over Iowa - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Get First Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Back in the "W" Column - Florida Everblades
- Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Rally to Win First Game of the Season - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Fall to Railers on Opening Night, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Wheeling's Great Start Gets Spoiled by Toledo's Finish - Wheeling Nailers
- Felix Scores Twice in Overtime Loss to Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Fall Short at Home to Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Spoil Party in Mariners' Historic Home Opener - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Past Royals 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord to Multi-Year Extension - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Celebrate Home Opener with Eight-Goal Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.