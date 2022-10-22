Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates

GREENVILLE, SC - Despite a late comeback, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 5-4 in overtime to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.

The opening goal of the Swamp Rabbits' 2022-23 season did not take long, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his first goal of the season, deflecting a pass into the Savannah net for the 1-0 lead at 1:01 into the first. At 11:16, Brent Pedersen made Ghost Pirates history, scoring the first goal in franchise history to level the game at 1-1. After earning a power-play, the Swamp Rabbits re-established their advantage as Chase Zieky scored his first of the season, tucking in a wrap-around chance at 15:10. Just 34 seconds after Greenville regained the lead, Savannah tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Pat Guay at 15:44.

In the second, the Ghost Pirates earned their first lead of the game, as Lynden McCallum scored at 5:48 before Vincent Marleau added a fourth Ghost Pirates goal with a tally at 17:37.

After being held silent for a majority of the third, the Swamp Rabbits battled back and tied the game with goals from Zieky at 14:21 and a snipe from Joe Gatenby at 15:30 to force overtime.

In overtime, the Ghost Pirates earned their first victory in franchise history after Daniel D'Amato slid the puck into the back of the net for the 5-4 win.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 0-0-1-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 1-0-0-0. Greenville remains at home on Sunday, October 23 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a meeting with Norfolk Admirals. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

