Rabbits Surge Late But Fall 5-4 in OT to Ghost Pirates
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Despite a late comeback, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 5-4 in overtime to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.
The opening goal of the Swamp Rabbits' 2022-23 season did not take long, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his first goal of the season, deflecting a pass into the Savannah net for the 1-0 lead at 1:01 into the first. At 11:16, Brent Pedersen made Ghost Pirates history, scoring the first goal in franchise history to level the game at 1-1. After earning a power-play, the Swamp Rabbits re-established their advantage as Chase Zieky scored his first of the season, tucking in a wrap-around chance at 15:10. Just 34 seconds after Greenville regained the lead, Savannah tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Pat Guay at 15:44.
In the second, the Ghost Pirates earned their first lead of the game, as Lynden McCallum scored at 5:48 before Vincent Marleau added a fourth Ghost Pirates goal with a tally at 17:37.
After being held silent for a majority of the third, the Swamp Rabbits battled back and tied the game with goals from Zieky at 14:21 and a snipe from Joe Gatenby at 15:30 to force overtime.
In overtime, the Ghost Pirates earned their first victory in franchise history after Daniel D'Amato slid the puck into the back of the net for the 5-4 win.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 0-0-1-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 1-0-0-0. Greenville remains at home on Sunday, October 23 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a meeting with Norfolk Admirals. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord to Multi-Year Extension
- GAME Preview: OPENING NIGHT - SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES (10/22/22 - 7:05PM)
- Frank Hora Named Captain of Swamp Rabbits