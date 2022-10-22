Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss

Our Lions kicked off their 2022-23 season last night before a record Colisée Vidéotron crowd of 4,575 fans. Despite dominating the game, Trois-Rivières lost 4-3 in overtime. Head coach Eric Bélanger and his players will want a short memory and move on from this defeat quickly because tonight they'll have the chance for revenge with an opportunity to even the series against the New Englanders with puck drop at 6:00 p.m. in Portland, Maine. It's a not-to-be-missed game!

The game will be shown on FloSports.

Players to watch

Lions forward Cameron Hillis will definitely be one to watch in tonight's game against the Mariners. Hillis had a great game in yesterday's 4-3 overtime loss, getting several quality chances, and he could have easily found the back of the net on two or three occasions. Hillis did open the season's scoring with his shot from the blue line which in turn got the Colisée Vidéotron crowd on their feet for the first time this season.

Mariners forward Nick Master was easily the best forward on the ice, contributing one goal and two assists on Maine's four goals. The Lions defense corps will have to closely monitor Master today if they want to avenge last night's loss and therefore notch their first win of the season.

