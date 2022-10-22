Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Our Lions kicked off their 2022-23 season last night before a record Colisée Vidéotron crowd of 4,575 fans. Despite dominating the game, Trois-Rivières lost 4-3 in overtime. Head coach Eric Bélanger and his players will want a short memory and move on from this defeat quickly because tonight they'll have the chance for revenge with an opportunity to even the series against the New Englanders with puck drop at 6:00 p.m. in Portland, Maine. It's a not-to-be-missed game!
The game will be shown on FloSports.
Players to watch
Lions forward Cameron Hillis will definitely be one to watch in tonight's game against the Mariners. Hillis had a great game in yesterday's 4-3 overtime loss, getting several quality chances, and he could have easily found the back of the net on two or three occasions. Hillis did open the season's scoring with his shot from the blue line which in turn got the Colisée Vidéotron crowd on their feet for the first time this season.
Mariners forward Nick Master was easily the best forward on the ice, contributing one goal and two assists on Maine's four goals. The Lions defense corps will have to closely monitor Master today if they want to avenge last night's loss and therefore notch their first win of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.