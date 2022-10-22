Icemen Open Season with 5-2 Win in Front of Soldout Home Crowd

October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- Alex Whelan recorded three points as the the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 5-2 to start off the new season strong in front of a sellout crowd announced at 8,967 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening.

The Icemen got off to a fantastic start to open the season. Just a few minutes in, the Icemen's Victor Hadfield opened the scoring as he pinched and took control of the puck and drove to the net to take the first lead of the game.

Moments later, Jacksonville continued their solid play as forward Alex Whelan drove to the net and buried a rebound to take a two-goal lead.

Despite the torrid Icemen start, the Solar Bears quickly answered back, as Michael Brodzinski snuck in from the point and scored on a wrist shot. Orlando added more momentum by tying up the game as Dmitry Semykin scored from the corner on a fluky-looking goal.

Jacksonville would take back the lead later in the first period, on a strong move by Christopher Brown. Brown deked around an Orlando defenseman on the wing and made them pay as he as he skated to the net and finished off the play by snapping a shot past LaFontaine to give the Icemen a 3-2 edge at the first intermission.

Neither team could light the lamp in the second period, but the third period was where the physicality picked up as there were more scrums and big hits in this frame. Also in the period, Orlando did a good job holding off the Icemen power play unit to keep it a one-goal affair.

Late in the game, Jacksonville's Ara Nazarian scored on a slick move in front of the net to get a two-goal cushion. There was more rough stuff which resulted in more 4-on-4 play in which Orlando pulled their goaltender. Jacksonville had numerous chances at the empty net, but Brandon Fortunato got the tally to take the three-goal lead. The Icemen led in shots on goal 37-17.

The Icemen head to Orlando on Sunday, October 22nd for a 4:30pm game at Amway Center vs the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.