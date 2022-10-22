Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel opened their 2022-23 season in front of 6,060 fans with a bang, defeating their in-state rivals the Fort Wayne Komets 7-5.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring early with a power play goal by Matt Alvaro after Koletrane Wilson took a two minute penalty for boarding. Alex Wideman evened the score twelve minutes later with his first goal as a member of the Fuel since 2018. Fort Wayne gained back their one-goal lead just thirty seconds later. Less than 30 seconds after that, Bryan Lemos tied the game up again for the Indy Fuel. Shortly after, five penalties were handed out for roughing and fighting across both teams resulting in a Fuel power play. The period ended with the Fuel up 3-2 after a shot from Chad Yetman was tipped in by Chase Lang.

Early in the second period, Drake Rymsha put the Komets on the penalty kill after a hooking penalty. Jan Mandat capitalized on the power play, and put the Fuel up 4-2. Fort Wayne scored one more goal and the second ended 4-3, Indy.

Yetman opened up scoring for the Fuel in the third period, making it 5-3. Mandat doubled the Fuel's lead with his second goal of the game halfway through the final frame. Just a few minutes later, Fort Wayne got one back courtesy of Tyler Busch. Lemos then scored his second goal of the night on an empty net. The Komets chipped away at their deficit with a goal with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game, but it wasn't enough and the Fuel skated away with the 7-5 victory.

