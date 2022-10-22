ECHL Transactions - October 22
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 22, 2022:
Adirondack:
Add Cory Dennis, D/F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, D placed on reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G added as EBUG
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jacob Wilson, D assigned by
Add Josh McKechney, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Bussi, G placed on reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Newfoundland:
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)
Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Leitner, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Anthony Del Gaizo, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Steven Jandric, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
