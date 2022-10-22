ECHL Transactions - October 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 22, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Cory Dennis, D/F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, D placed on reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G added as EBUG

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jacob Wilson, D assigned by

Add Josh McKechney, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Bussi, G placed on reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Newfoundland:

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Leitner, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Anthony Del Gaizo, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Steven Jandric, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

