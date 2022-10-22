Everblades Looking for Their First Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are looking for revenge on the second game of their first road trip of the 2022-23 season, on October 22 against their ECHL South Division rival Atlanta Gladiators. Saturday's tilt is slated for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

With three of their top seven leading scorers from a season ago, including Blake Winiecki who led the team with 70 points (33G-37A) in 68 games, the Blades will need to find the back of the net earlier in tonight's contest.

Florida and Atlanta finished first and second respectively in the South Division last season when the race for the division championship came down to the final weekend. The Everblades and Gladiators met 13 times last season with Florida holding an 8-3-2-0 advantage in the series.

In games on the road at Gas South Arena last season, Florida posted a 3-3-0-0 record against Atlanta.

Following the trip up I-75, the Blades will raise the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Championship Banner on Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena for the home opener.

