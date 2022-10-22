Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their three-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Reading fell to Newfoundland, 4-2, in their previous meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Mary Brown's Centre. A two-goal first period and multi-point game for Alec Butcher wasn't enough to overcome Newfoundland's three-goal first period.
The Reading Royals fall to the Newfoundland Growlers in the 2022-23 season opener, 4-2, at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Newfoundland's forward Orrin Centazzo scored the game's opening goal twenty-one seconds into the game. Zach O'Brien forced the turnover on Colin Felix's pass attempt at Reading's blue line to set up Centazzo for a breakaway rush into Reading's zone. Centazzo snapped a wrist shot over Pat Nagle's right shoulder. Nagle saved 24 of 28 shots faced in the season opener.
Alec Butcher earned his first of two points in the game with Reading's first goal of the season. Butcher evened up the score off of an assist from Brendan Hoffmann who earned his first professional career point.
Newfoundland scored two goals in the span of 60 seconds halfway through the period to take a two-goal lead. The Growlers' lead was cut to one-goal after Zane Franklin scored a power play goal for his first goal as a Royal with six seconds remaining in the opening period. Garrett McFadden and Butcher earned assists on the power play goal which captured Butcher's twenty-second multi-point game of his professional career.
After a five-goal first period, there was only one goal scored in the remaining forty minutes of regulation. Growlers' forward Zack Solow beat Nagle with six seconds remaining in the second period for the final goal of the game.
Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2022
- First Saturday Night Home Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Looking for Their First Win - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Will Try to Bounce Back from Heartbreaking Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, October 22 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Primed for Round Two with Defending Champs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Season Tonight at Home vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Opener - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Open With A Win In Utah, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- An Exciting Game Right to the Very End - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Indy Takes 7-5 Victory Over Fort Wayne In Home Opener - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.