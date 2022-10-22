Royals Clash with Growlers in Game Two of Weekend Series

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their three-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Reading fell to Newfoundland, 4-2, in their previous meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Mary Brown's Centre. A two-goal first period and multi-point game for Alec Butcher wasn't enough to overcome Newfoundland's three-goal first period.

The Reading Royals fall to the Newfoundland Growlers in the 2022-23 season opener, 4-2, at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland's forward Orrin Centazzo scored the game's opening goal twenty-one seconds into the game. Zach O'Brien forced the turnover on Colin Felix's pass attempt at Reading's blue line to set up Centazzo for a breakaway rush into Reading's zone. Centazzo snapped a wrist shot over Pat Nagle's right shoulder. Nagle saved 24 of 28 shots faced in the season opener.

Alec Butcher earned his first of two points in the game with Reading's first goal of the season. Butcher evened up the score off of an assist from Brendan Hoffmann who earned his first professional career point.

Newfoundland scored two goals in the span of 60 seconds halfway through the period to take a two-goal lead. The Growlers' lead was cut to one-goal after Zane Franklin scored a power play goal for his first goal as a Royal with six seconds remaining in the opening period. Garrett McFadden and Butcher earned assists on the power play goal which captured Butcher's twenty-second multi-point game of his professional career.

After a five-goal first period, there was only one goal scored in the remaining forty minutes of regulation. Growlers' forward Zack Solow beat Nagle with six seconds remaining in the second period for the final goal of the game.

