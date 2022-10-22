Oilers Open Season With Win In Front Of 12,950

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, opened the 2022-23 season by defeating the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday night in front of a crowd of 12,950 fans.

San Diego Gulls-contracted forward Evan Weinger opened the scoring 4:24 in, finishing a two-line pass from Karl Boudrias through Luke Peressini's five hole.

Hank Crone leveled the scoring 32 seconds into the second period, potting home a power-play goal. Max Golod lasered a snap shot over Peressini's glove-hand 7:59 into the second, restoring Tulsa's one-goal lead.

Jimmy Soper banged home a cross-crease feed past Peressini only 14 seconds into the third period, jumping the Oilers lead to two. Liam Finlay pulled Allen within one 4:13 with a top shelf goal. Zach Pochiro tied the game 3-3 12 seconds past the midway-mark of the frame, cranking a face-off win inside Daniel Mannella's post. Dylan Sadowy called game 12:33 into the final frame, rocketing a bar-down, power-play goal from the left circle, closing the score line 4-3 in Tulsa's favor.

The victory gave sixth-year Oilers' head coach Rob Murray his 400th regular season career win in the ECHL.

The Oilers head on the road, facing the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast pregame begins at 6:45 p.m. on Flohockey.tv and at TulsaOilers.com, via the MIXLR app.

