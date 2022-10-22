Blades Back in the "W" Column
October 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
DULUTH - Ga. - The Blades are back in business claiming their first win of the 2022-23 season, 5-3 over the Atlanta Gladiators.
Saturday was a night of firsts for some Everblades including Forward Oliver Chau's first professional goal. Defenseman Austin Crossley scored his second professional goal in his first game on the Everblades roster. Rookie Robert Calisti added his name to the scoresheet and recorded his professional goal. Forward Joe Pendenza (1G, 1A) pulled through for Florida while forward Robert Carpenter tallied his second goal of the season, and his second of this weekend. The visiting Everblades outshot the Gladiators 28-22, including a 9-2 edge in the first 20 minutes. Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick had 19 saves in his second Everblades appearance and notched his first win in a Blades jersey.
BOX SCORE
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
12:07 Florida O. Chau 1 (Unassisted)
15:28 Florida A. Crossley 1 (C. Morrison, X.Cormier)
17:18 Florida J. Pendenza 1 (O. Chau)
2nd Period
2:22 Atlanta M. Pelech 1 (G. Guertler, K. Kielly)
7:30 Atlanta T. Davison 1 (K. Oliver, N. Laaouan)
3rd Period
1:00 Florida R. Carpenter 2 (D. Franco)
9:59 Florida R. Calisti 1 (J. Pendenza, O. Chau)
17:05 Atlanta R. Vitelli 2 (B. Schultz, K. Kielly)
GOALTENDERS
Atlanta - David Tendeck, 23 Saves
Florida - Evan Fitzpatrick, 19 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Atlanta 22, Florida 28
Power Plays - Atlanta 2/9, Florida 0/2
Shorthanded Goals - Atlanta 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Atlanta 5 (16), Florida 12 (30)
NEWS AND NOTES
11 different Everblades on the scoresheet in the weekend series
The Everblades tallied 30 minutes of penalties
Goalie Evan Fitzpatrick won his first game in an Everblades jersey
Everblades are currently undefeated on Saturdays
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades will return home to Hertz Arena, Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. highlighted by raising the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Championship Banner as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Southwest Florida for the home opener.
