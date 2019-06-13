Walleye Complete Trades

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye have sent the rights to defenseman Ryan Obuchowski to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the trade from December 22, 2018 in which the Walleye acquired forward Justin Kea. In a separate move, the Walleye have dealt the rights to Charlie O'Connor to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the Chris Crane deal from March 7, 2019.

Obuchowski just completed his second season in Toledo appearing in 69 regular season contests with six goals, 12 assists and 42 penalty minutes. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native also appeared in all 24 playoff contests for the Walleye with a pair of goals and four assists. In two seasons Obuchowski skated in 141 games for Toledo with 53 points (11G, 42A) and 92 penalty minutes while playing to a plus 23 rating.

O'Connor skated in 36 games this past season, collecting eight goals, five assists and 24 penalty minutes. Over two plus seasons with the Walleye, the 26-year-old appeared in 82 games with 32 points (14G, 18A). He was a plus 28 in his time for Toledo including a plus nine this past season.

