Americans Announce 2019-2020 Schedule

June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and the ECHL announced the 2019-2020 Americans schedule today, which has the team opening at home against Tulsa on Friday, October 11th with a road game in Tulsa the following night.

The Americans will play four of their five games in October at Allen Event Center, with appearances from division rivals Tulsa, Utah and Idaho.

Americans fans will see a couple of new opponents in Allen this season with the Norfolk Admirals visiting Texas in November and the Kalamazoo Wings making a stop in January.

Some great road destinations for the Americans fans this season, as the team will play several games in the Eastern Time Zone. For the first time ever, the Americans will visit the Queen City of Cincinnati, Ohio on November 12th and 14th. In December the Americans start a four-game road trip with stops in Adirondack for two games, and single-game stops in Brampton, Ontario and Worcester, Mass.

Back are the always popular home dates of New Years Eve on Tuesday, December 31st against the Dallas Stars ECHL affiliate, Idaho. The MLK Kids day game returns on January 20th at 1:05 pm against Kansas City.

The longest home-stand of the season will come early in the year when the Americans are home for six straight starting on October 18th through November 2nd.

The team will have 13 Saturday home dates, 10 Friday night games and three Sunday afternoon games. The Americans will close the 2019-2020 season the way they started it, with a home game against the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday, April 5th.

For more information on the 2019-2020 schedule visit the Allen Americans website. Call 972-912-1000 for season tickets.

Oct-19

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Fri Oct 11, 2019 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Oct 12, 2019 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 7:05 PM

Fri Oct 18, 2019 Utah Grizzlies Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Oct 19, 2019 Utah Grizzlies Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Oct 26, 2019 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sun Oct 27, 2019 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 4:05 PM

Nov-19

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Thu Nov 01, 2018 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Nov 02, 2019 Rapid City Rush Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Tue Nov 05, 2019 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 7:05 PM

Fri Nov 08, 2019 Norfolk Admirals Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Nov 09, 2019 Norfolk Admirals Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Tue Nov 12, 2019 Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones 6:05 PM

Thu Nov 14, 2019 Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones 6:05 PM

Thu Oct 17, 2019 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 4:05 PM

Sat Oct 12, 2019 Allen Americans Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 PM

Fri Nov 22, 2019 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Nov 23, 2019 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sun Nov 24, 2019 Allen Americans Wichita Thunder 4:05 PM

Sat Nov 30, 2019 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 7:05 PM

Dec-19

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Sun Dec 01, 2019 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 4:05 PM

Wed Dec 04, 2019 Allen Americans Idaho Steelheads 8:05 PM

Fri Dec 06, 2019 Allen Americans Idaho Steelheads 8:05 PM

Sat Dec 07, 2019 Allen Americans Idaho Steelheads 8:05 PM

Tue Dec 10, 2019 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Dec 13, 2019 Allen Americans Adirondack Thunder 6:05 PM

Sat Dec 14, 2019 Allen Americans Adirondack Thunder 6:05 PM

Sun Dec 15, 2019 Allen Americans Brampton Beast 3:05 PM

Wed Dec 18, 2019 Allen Americans Worcester Railers 6:05 PM

Fri Dec 20, 2019 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Dec 21, 2019 Rapid City Rush Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sun Dec 22, 2019 Allen Americans Wichita Thunder 4:05 PM

Fri Dec 27, 2019 Allen Americans Idaho Steelheads 8:05 PM

Sat Dec 28, 2019 Allen Americans Idaho Steelheads 8:05 PM

Tue Dec 31, 2019 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Jan-20

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Thu Jan 02, 2020 Kansas City Mavericks Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Jan 03, 2020 Kansas City Mavericks Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Jan 04, 2020 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Tue Jan 07, 2020 Allen Americans Wichita Thunder 7:05 PM

Fri Jan 10, 2020 Kalamazoo Wings Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Jan 11, 2020 Kalamazoo Wings Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Mon Jan 13, 2020 Utah Grizzlies Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Tue Jan 14, 2020 Utah Grizzlies Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Jan 18, 2020 Allen Americans Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 PM

Mon Jan 20, 2020 Kansas City Mavericks Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Jan 24, 2020 Allen Americans Utah Grizzlies 8:05 PM

Sat Jan 25, 2020 Allen Americans Utah Grizzlies 8:05 PM

Thu Jan 30, 2020 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Jan 31, 2020 Allen Americans Wichita Thunder 7:05 PM

Feb-20

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Sat Feb 01, 2020 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Feb 08, 2020 Allen Americans Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 PM

Wed Feb 12, 2020 Allen Americans Rapid City Rush 8:05 PM

Fri Feb 14, 2020 Allen Americans Rapid City Rush 8:05 PM

Sat Feb 15, 2020 Allen Americans Rapid City Rush 8:05 PM

Tue Feb 18, 2020 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Feb 21, 2020 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sun Feb 23, 2020 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 4:05 PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 Allen Americans Wichita Thunder 7:05 PM

Sat Feb 29, 2020 Wichita Thunder Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Mar-20

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Tue Mar 03, 2020 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 7:05 PM

Fri Mar 06, 2020 Allen Americans Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 PM

Sat Mar 07, 2020 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Wed Mar 11, 2020 Allen Americans Utah Grizzlies 8:05 PM

Fri Mar 13, 2020 Allen Americans Utah Grizzlies 8:05 PM

Sat Mar 14, 2020 Allen Americans Utah Grizzlies 8:05 PM

Thu Mar 19, 2020 Rapid City Rush Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Thu Mar 26, 2020 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Fri Mar 27, 2020 Idaho Steelheads Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Sat Mar 28, 2020 Kansas City Mavericks Allen Americans 7:05 PM

Apr-20

DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Wed Apr 01, 2020 Allen Americans Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 PM

Sat Apr 04, 2020 Allen Americans Tulsa Oilers 7:05 PM

Sun Apr 05, 2020 Tulsa Oilers Allen Americans 4:05 PM

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.